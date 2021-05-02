Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $2,144.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00281867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01128362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00743991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,846.34 or 1.00082101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

