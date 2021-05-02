TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TILT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.53. 140,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,238. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

TLLTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TILT to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of TILT in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

