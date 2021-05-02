Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Up 5.3%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s share price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.70 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). Approximately 408,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 224,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.91. The firm has a market cap of £199.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

