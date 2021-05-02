TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,882.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $902,950.36 and approximately $88,882.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.14 or 1.00079485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00188672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001756 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

