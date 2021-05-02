TONToken Price Tops $0.0127 (TON)

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One TONToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TONToken has a market cap of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

TONToken Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. TONToken’s official website is toncommunity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TONToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TONToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TONToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

