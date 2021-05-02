Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Total Energy Services stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

