Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of TSUKY stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

