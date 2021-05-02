Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $168.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 177,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $188.60 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

