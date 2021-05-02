Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

