Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.