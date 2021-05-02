Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.90 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRZ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.04.

TRZ stock opened at C$4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$184.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.20.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

