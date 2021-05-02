TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

