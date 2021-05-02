TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TA opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

