TRAXIA Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $360,572.34 and approximately $3,490.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 47.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01091276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00720544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.05 or 1.00067082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRAXIA Coin Trading

