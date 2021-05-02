Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $1.25

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $3,173.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00281330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.48 or 0.01123818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.88 or 0.99837208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao.

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

