Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Cut to “Hold” at Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

