Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Triton International has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get Triton International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.