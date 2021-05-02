TriumphX Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 332.6% higher against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $268,933.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

