Truist Securiti Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 84,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Facebook by 94.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

