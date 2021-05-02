TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 243,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

