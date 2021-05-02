TrustToken (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00069551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.00852466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.11 or 0.08978704 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

