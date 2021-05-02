Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $22.26 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

