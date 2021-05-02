Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $164.61 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $169.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

