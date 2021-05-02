Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $476,000 in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $3,960,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

