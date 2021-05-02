Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $589,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.