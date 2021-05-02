Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 4,116 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

