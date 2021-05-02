Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $452,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.