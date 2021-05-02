Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $110.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

