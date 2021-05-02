Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.31% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.79.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.