U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,005,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

