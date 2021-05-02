UBS Group Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $590.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $552.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.68 and its 200-day moving average is $467.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $373.14 and a twelve month high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.