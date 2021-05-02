UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITVPY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

