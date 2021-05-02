Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

