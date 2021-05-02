Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Ultralife worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

ULBI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

