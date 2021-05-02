UniLend 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.70 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

