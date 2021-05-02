Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,068.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,277.71.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.