Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €27.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.38 ($33.39).

ETR:UN01 opened at €30.34 ($35.69) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a 1-year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

