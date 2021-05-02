United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $20,729,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $25,430,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AutoNation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

AutoNation stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

