United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $445.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.77 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

