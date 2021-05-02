United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 198,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,655,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

