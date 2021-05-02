United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

