United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.51. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $126.11 and a one year high of $258.59.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.