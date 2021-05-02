United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.