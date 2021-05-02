United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.