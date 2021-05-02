United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

