United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.73 billion and the lowest is $19.90 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.90. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

