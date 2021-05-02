United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

