Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 77,674 shares.The stock last traded at $58.32 and had previously closed at $57.86.

UTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $866.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

