Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. Universal Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ULH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.