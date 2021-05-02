UREEQA (URQA) Market Cap Hits $5.79 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.79 million and $1.16 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 43.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00279241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.43 or 0.01117319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00735240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,726.86 or 1.00062230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.